Burial preparations for late retired bishop Gideon Ireri on top gear

Written By: Timothy Kipnusu

The retired bishop died on Thursday 28th Jan 2021 evening at Frevane private hospital in Embu County where he was admitted.

Burial Preparations for the late retired Bishop of Anglican Church of Kenya Mbeere Diocese Emeritus Gideon Ireri are on top gear.

The family spokesperson his younger brother Benjamin Nyaga said the preparations are guided by the wish of the late Bishop.

He said his brother wished his farewell service to be conducted at Good shepherd ACK Muchunguri and be buried at St Thomas retreat and Conference Centre which he is the proprietor at Kamiriru, in Mbeere South.

Nyaga said traditionally the final farewell for bishops is conducted at Cathedral, diocese Headquarters before they are taken to burial sites. However the family and current Bishop of Mbeere diocese, Moses Masamba wish to honor the wish of the bishop.

The burial service is scheduled to take place next week on Monday February 8 and will be presided over by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of Anglican Church of Kenya.

