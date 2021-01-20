Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe seek redemption in second round CHAN group  matches

Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe face off in the second round of group ‘A’ matches Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in the ongoing 6th edition of Africa nations Championship, CHAN, in Cameroon.

Both sides will be aiming to bounce back from opening defeats, a lesser result will complicate their progression chances. Burkina Faso lost 0-1 to Mali while Zimbabwe slipped to a 1-0 defeat to the hosts, Cameroon.

Burkina Faso head coach Seydou Zarbo is expected to marshal a plan against Zimbabwe who put up a brave fight before losing to Cameroon.

Burkina Faso ‘Les Etalons’ know they need a victory if they are to progress to the knockout stages.

Experienced goalkeeper Babayoure Sawadogo and 22-year-old striker Mohamed Lamine Ouattara are Burkina Faso’s key men and will be pivotal to their nation’s chances.

Stephane Pognongo,their qualification hero is likely to lead the attack tonight.

It is just the third time that the West African nation have qualified for the tournament, and they failed to progress from the group stages in both 2014 and 2018.

Zimbabwe were dealt a significant blow on the eve of the tournament, though, as nine players and five coaching staff members tested positive for coronavirus .

Despite the depleted squad, Zdravko Logarusic’s side will be aiming to get back to winning ways in order to maintain their ambition of bettering their fourth-place finish in 2014.

What to know

Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe have already faced each other in the African Nations Championship back in January 2014 – Zimbabwe won 1-0.

Burkina Faso have failed to win any of their seven games in the African Nations Championship (D3 L4). Defeated 1-0 by Mali on 16 January, they could endure two consecutive losses in the competition for the first time.

Zimbabwe have lost four of their last five African Nations Championship games after losing only twice in their first 11.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Sawadogo; Hien, Toure, Zoungrana, Zongo; Traore, Nikiema, Diane; Pognongo, Ouattara, Tiendrebeogo

Zimbabwe possible starting lineup:

Chadya; Amini, Chamboko, Nekati, Mbeba; Nyahwa, Hachiro, Makamba, Nadolo; Chirinda, Matare