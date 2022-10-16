Burkina Faso coup leader to become interim president

The man who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso has been named interim president until elections in July 2024.

A national forum declared that Capt Ibrahim Traoré would not be allowed to stand in the polls.

He seized power two weeks ago from Lt-Gen Paul-Henri Damiba, who staged a coup in January accusing the authorities of failing to deal with Islamist militants.

The insurgency intensified after the general’s takeover, prompting Capt Traoré to remove him by force.

Born in 1988, this makes the 34-year-old captain the youngest head of state in Africa, joining the ranks of two other coup leaders – Guinea’s charismatic Col Mamady Doumbouya, born in 1981, and Mali’s bearded Col Assimi Goïta, born in 1983.