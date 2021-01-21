Burkina Faso knock out Zimbabwe,revive hopes of last eight

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Burkina Faso Issiaka Oedrago celebrates after scoring the third goal against Zimbabwe in CHAN group A match.Burkina Faso won 3-1 PICTURE:CAFONLINE

 

Burkina Faso revived their hopes of reaching the quarter finals of the African Nations Championship in Cameroon by  beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in a group A match played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium,in Yaounde,Cameroon.

Issouf Sosso put Burkina Faso into  the lead after 14 minutes with a low shot that beat Zimbabwe’s goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

Isofou Soso scored Burkina Faso’s first goal.

 

But the Warriors roared back into the game in the 23rd minute making it 1-1 with a well-worked goal by Partson Jaure after several passes in the box.

 

Patson Jaure scored Zimbabwe’s consolation goal.

 

Claver Tiendrebeogo made it 2-1 for Burkina Faso after 53 minutes following a defensive howler by the Warriors.

substitute Issiaka Quedraogo got his name on the score sheet to brighten their chances of reaching the last eight.

Burkina Faso are now in third place with three points Burkina Faso play host Cameroon in  their last group game on Sunday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The defeat knocked Zimbabwe out of the championship.

 

