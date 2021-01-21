Burkina Faso knock out Zimbabwe,revive hopes of last eight

Burkina Faso revived their hopes of reaching the quarter finals of the African Nations Championship in Cameroon by beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in a group A match played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium,in Yaounde,Cameroon.

Issouf Sosso put Burkina Faso into the lead after 14 minutes with a low shot that beat Zimbabwe’s goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

But the Warriors roared back into the game in the 23rd minute making it 1-1 with a well-worked goal by Partson Jaure after several passes in the box.

Claver Tiendrebeogo made it 2-1 for Burkina Faso after 53 minutes following a defensive howler by the Warriors.

substitute Issiaka Quedraogo got his name on the score sheet to brighten their chances of reaching the last eight.

Burkina Faso are now in third place with three points Burkina Faso play host Cameroon in their last group game on Sunday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The defeat knocked Zimbabwe out of the championship.

