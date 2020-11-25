Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall includes collaboration with Sauti Sol

Nigeria’s Burna Boy is nominated under the Global category for his album Twice as Tall. One of the most notable songs on the album is his collaboration with Kenya’s Sauti Sol. The song “Time flies” is the 8th track on his fifth studio album released in August of 2020.

The recording academy has released the complete of nominees for the Grammys. The Grammys are an annual award show by the Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. The Awards ceremony is set for January 2021.

Burna Boy is nominated alongside other artists including Anoushka Shankar, Tinariwen, Bebel Gilberto and Antibalas. Some African artists had put their names and albums including Octopizzo.

This year’s list is not without its controversies. Justin was nominated under the category of Pop when he believes his music is RnB.

Other nominees include Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jhene Aiko and Justin Bieber.

See the full list of nominees here.



