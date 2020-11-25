Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall includes collaboration with Sauti Sol

 

Nigeria’s Burna Boy is nominated under the Global category for his album Twice as Tall. One of the most notable songs on the album is his collaboration with Kenya’s Sauti Sol. The song “Time flies” is the 8th track on his fifth studio album released in August of 2020.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The recording academy has released the complete of nominees for the Grammys. The Grammys are an annual award show by the Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. The Awards ceremony is set for January 2021.

Burna Boy is nominated alongside other artists including Anoushka Shankar, Tinariwen, Bebel Gilberto and Antibalas. Some African artists had put their names and albums including Octopizzo.

This year’s list is not without its controversies. Justin was nominated under the category of Pop when he believes his music is RnB.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Grammys

Other nominees include Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jhene Aiko and Justin Bieber.

See the full list of nominees here.

 

Also Read  The Grammy Awards nominees list for 2021 is out

 

Also Read  DT Dobie opens body shop to all makes of cars

 

Also Read  What to expect from Adelle’s new book

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR