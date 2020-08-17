Burna Boy’s sixth studio album is fantastic.

Burna Boy, aptly named The African Giant, has done it again with his latest album; Twice as tall. The Nigerian musician has dominated the African music charts in recent years and he is yet to be a let down. He is smart, confident, and brazen and unafraid to call out injustices for what they are through his music.

Twice as tall positions the African continent on a global scale, appealing to all people of the world. It is a mix of traditional African sounds and contemporary modern melodies. Burna dropped the album this past Friday (August 14th) and you can find all genres of music in it; from R&B to hip-hop, pop and of course Afrobeat. The album contains 15 tracks and features fan-favourites such as Senegal’s Youssou N’Dour, Britain’s Stormzy, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, hip-hop legends Naughty By Nature and Kenya’s Sauti Sol.

Speaking in a recent interview, Burna Boy says that the album is about the struggle for freedom. “It’s the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times” he says. Twice as tall was recorded in Lagos just this year and boasts of producer credits by Diddy.

Enjoy it on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Soudcloud.

