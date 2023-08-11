Tanzania’s biggest artist Diamond Platnumz has finally been dethroned as Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed artist on YouTube by Nigerian global star Burna Boy.

Burna Boy leads with over 2, 252,124,206 views (and counting) compared to Diamond’s 2,246,395,673 views (and counting).

Diamond has been leading African artists on YouTube for several years and still remains the most subscribed artist with 7.98M subscribers with Burna Boy following with 4.13M subscribers.

Burna Boy’s YouTube streaming numbers are not surprising given his meteoric global rise since winning a Grammy award for his album “Twice As Tall” in which Kenyan artists Sauti Sol and Bensoul were also credited.

Since then Burna Boy has booked several sold-out concerts across the United Kingdom and in the United States, including recently selling-out stadium shows in London and landing an exclusive concert streaming deal with Apple Music.

Meanwhile, Diamond has elevated his own credentials by appearing on two seasons of Netflix’s reality series “Young Famous and African” thus opening up his brand to a wider, more diverse audience.

Following close behind the two is Wizkid with 1.76B views. Wizkid was recently awarded the Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion streams in the United Kingdom.

Here is the full list of the most streamed artists in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Burba Boy (Nigeria) – 2.25 Billion views

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – 2.24 Billion views

Wizkid (Nigeria) – 1.76 Billion views

Fally Ipupa (DRC Congo) – 1.50 Billion views

Davido (Nigeria) – 1.40 Billion views

Flavour Nabania (Nigeria) – 1.15 Billion views

Ckay – (Nigeria) – 1.23 Billion views

PSquare (Nigeria) – 1.12 Billion views

Tekno (Nigeria) – 995 Million Views

Rayvanny – (Tanzania) – 972 Million views