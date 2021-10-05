Burna Boy hits 1 billion YouTube views

Burna Boy is one of the most successful African artistes
The African giant has done it once again. This time by amassing ne billion views on his YouTube channel. This is a major milestone and proof of just how relevant Burna is in the music scene.
By now it is obvious that Burna Boy is one of the most successful musicians to come out of Africa. The song ‘On the Low’ has the highest number of views at 226 million followed by ‘Ye’ with 160 million. Other African artistes with some of the highest numbers include:
Davido – 963M
Wizkid – 960M
Tekno – 790M
Tiwa Savage – 318M
Olamide – 311M
Runtown – 306M
Burna’s lates drop is ‘Want It All’ featuring Polo G