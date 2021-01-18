Burna Boy is the only African to feature in the official Biden-Harris inauguration playlist.

Ahead of their inauguration on January 20th, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have released a 46-song playlist to usher in their new era. It is an eclectic and inspirational playlist ranging from Beyonce’s ‘Find Your Way Back’, Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’, SZA’s ‘Good Days’ and Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’.

‘Destiny’ is off Burna boy’s 2020 ‘Twice As Tall’ album which was Grammy nominated.

The inauguration playlist was put together by producer and rapper DJ D-Nice and actress Issa Rae, in partnership with the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected.” The chief executive of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Tony Allen, said. “Whether you are a country soul, a jazz enthusiast, a hip-hop head, a classical sort, or just love that old-time rock and roll, music clarifies, inspires, unites, and heals.”

Other artists who join Burna Boy on the playlist are Major Lazor, Kendrick Lamar, Jill Scott and Bob Marley. Burna also featured on Barack Obama’s summer playlist back in 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Biden-Harris inauguration playlist is available on all major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify.

Tell Us What You Think