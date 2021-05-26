Burna Boy is the most sought after African artiste.

The African Giant has made history by becoming the first African artist to have at least three albums streamed 100 million times each through Spotify. The Afrobeats superstar at just 29 years of age is now the most in-demand African musician.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulum as he is known by his government names has realy changed the game by bringing Afrobeats to the forefront and introducing it to international markets. Artists such as Lily Allen, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin, Sia and Justin Bieber are a few of the artists Burna Boy has collaborated with and have shown major interest in Afrobeats.

As revealed by Chart Data, an independent online platform that collates digital music statistics from around the world, Burna Boy’s last three albums, “African Giant,” “Outside,” and “Twice As Tall” all received the 100-million mark appreciation from listeners making him the most listened to Afrobeats star. ‘Twice As Tall’ has since earned Burna Boy a Grammy in the “Best Global Music” category.

Other African stars who have gained 100 million streams on Spotify are Nigerian stars Wizkid and Davido.

