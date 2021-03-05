TuGrammy awards premiere ceremony will stream live on March 14th.

The Recording Academy has announced details for the Premiere Ceremony ahead of the annual Grammy Awards telecast this month. Preceding the 2021 Grammy Awards show, the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will take place Sunday, March 14, at noon PT, and will be streamed live internationally via GRAMMY.com.

Three time Grammy nominee Jhene Aiko will host the ceremony. The Premiere Ceremony will feature a number of performances by current GRAMMY nominees, including: Burna Boy, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, blues musician Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, classical pianist Igor Levit, Latin electropop musician Lido Pimienta, singer, songwriter and performance artist Poppy, and singer, songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright.

Burna Boy was nominated for the 2021 Grammys under the ‘Best Global Music’ Category. Previously known as the international category of ‘Best World Music Album’, the category was renamed to make it more modern and inclusive. This is Burna’s second Grammy nomination after losing to Anjelique Kidjo last year.

Tell Us What You Think