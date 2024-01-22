Nigerian artist Burna Boy has been added to the lineup of performers for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The “Time Flies” artist will perform alongside Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Additionally, the previous Grammy winner is also nominated for four awards this year, including Best Global Music Album (“I Told Them…”), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys”), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World”).

In 2023, Burna Boy became the first African artist to headline a US stadium concert, drawing 41,000 people to New York’s Citi Field. Shortly after, he became the first African solo artist to headline a stadium show in the UK, packing out the London Stadium.

The award show is scheduled to take place on February 4.