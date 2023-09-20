Grammy-award-winning Nigerian artiste Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has cancelled his Johannesburg concert.



The highly anticipated live concert was scheduled for September 23, at the FNB Stadium.

Ticket Pro said the show was being delayed because of a “lack of ticket” sales, among other reasons.

But Burna Boy’s management company, Spaceship blames the concert’s promoters for not fulfilling their “contractual, financial, production and technical obligations”.

“Sadly, it is with great regret that we must inform you that despite my team’s effort, the show in Johannesburg on Sept 23rd will be cancelled due to the inability of the promoters to fulfill their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations,’ Spaceship Management stated.

“Production vendors have still not been paid and as such, it is evident at this point that the agreed production standard needed for this venue size cannot be achieved,” the statement said.

“We hereby state that all ticketing companies must ensure that is refunded in full. Deepest apologies to all fans, looking forward to seeing you all soon, “their statement read.

Burna Boy was booked to fill the +90,000-capacity FNB Stadium, coming fresh off selling out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium and recently the 41,800-seat Citi Field in Queens, NY.