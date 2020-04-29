Buruburu man burns to death in his car, investigations launched

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, forensic Unit have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a man who was burnt beyond recognition inside his car in Nairobi’s Buru Buru estate.

Buru Buru sub-division DCIO Adam Guyo said it was not clear what could have caused the incident.

Many are baffled how a man who was on the driver’s seat, burned to death while on an upright position without attempting to save himself.

According to Buruburu Sub-division DCIO Adam Guyo they were called by guards and management of Mai-mahiu Court and informed there was a car on fire at about 8.30 am.

It was after the fire was contained that they established the man’s identity and his house.

Preliminary analysis according to the police on the wreckage showed only the inner part of the Subaru Impreza was damaged.

The deceased has left behind a 29 year-old wife and two children.

Meanwhile, police in Ruiru have shot and killed two most wanted criminals.

According to Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno the armed thugs have been terrorizing residents.

This even as another suspected criminal was gunned down in Kayole area of Nairobi Tuesday night by the security officers.

The armed thugs who are said to be operating at will using motorbikes were caught in the act by the police and took off with the security officers in hot pursuit.

Nuno said the criminals decided to hide in a bush near the Eastern bypass where they were shot and killed by the police officers after a fierce exchange of fire.

Elsewhere, in Kayole estate, Police on Tuesday night gunned down one suspected criminal and recovered a revolver pistol, one round of ammunition and one homemade pistol.

Police said they had received reports of a gang of 4 that was taking advantage of the dusk to dawn curfew to unleash terror on residents of Kayole in Nairobi.

The dreaded gang are said to impersonate police officers when committing crimes.

One of the victims reported the robbery incident and police immediately launched a manhunt for the criminals killing one of the four suspects with the remaining three escaping towards Ngong River.