Buruburu man burns to death in his car, investigations launched

Written By: Suleiman Yeri/ Timothy Kipnusu
15

Buruburu phase 5

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, forensic Unit have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a man who was burnt beyond recognition inside his car in Nairobi’s Buru Buru estate. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Buru Buru sub-division DCIO Adam Guyo said it was not clear what could have caused the incident.

Many are baffled how a man who was on the driver’s seat, burned to death while on an upright position without attempting to save himself.

According to Buruburu Sub-division DCIO Adam Guyo they were called by guards and management of Mai-mahiu Court and informed there was a car on fire at about 8.30 am.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

It was after the fire was contained that they established the man’s identity and his house.

Also Read  High Court bars Govt from removing sanitizing booths

Preliminary analysis according to the police on the wreckage showed only the inner part of the Subaru Impreza was damaged.

The deceased has left behind a 29 year-old wife and two children.

Meanwhile, police in Ruiru have shot and killed two most wanted criminals.

According to Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno the armed thugs have been terrorizing residents.

Also Read  Murang’a University starts production of masks targeting the less fortunate

This even as another suspected criminal was gunned down in Kayole area of Nairobi Tuesday night by the security officers.

The armed thugs who are said to be operating at will using motorbikes were caught in the act by the police and took off with the security officers in hot pursuit.

Nuno said the criminals decided to hide in a bush near the Eastern bypass where they were shot and killed by the police officers after a fierce exchange of fire.

Elsewhere, in Kayole estate, Police on Tuesday night gunned down one suspected criminal and recovered a revolver pistol, one round of ammunition and one homemade pistol.

Also Read  Kisumu County receives pharmaceutical supplies worth Ksh 40M

Police said they had received reports of a gang of 4 that was taking advantage of the dusk to dawn curfew to unleash terror on residents of Kayole in Nairobi.

The dreaded gang are said to impersonate police officers when committing crimes.

One of the victims reported the robbery incident and police immediately launched a manhunt for the criminals killing one of the four suspects with the remaining three escaping towards Ngong River.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR