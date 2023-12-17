Buruburu Soccer Academy win Inua Talanta title

Buruburu Soccer Academy was crowned the U13 Inua Talanta soccer title after seeing off hosts Phoenix in penalties at Mombasa Sports Club.

The final of the 4th edition of the age group championship was held at Mombasa Sports Club.

En-route to their victory, the Buruburu based claimed a 5-1 Phoenix Mombasa. During the match Damian Baraka scored four goals as Charles Kyeni added one goal to help their side record the win.

Buruburu also beat Ruiru Sports Academy 1-0 before following it up with 5-0 thumping of Kiambu’s Tinganga Academy.

In the final against hosts Phoenix the two sides settled for a barren draw forcing the match to be decided via penalty kicks with Buruburu winning 5-2 during the kicks.

“We have been giving these kids the best training and imparting them with mental skills to let them know that they are winners. They faced the tournament in Mombasa with a lot of courage and all of our teams went to the semi finals and our under 13 team came back with silverware. It is a very good way to end the year,” Buruburu Soccer Academy chairman Kenn Okaka said.

Buruburu Soccer Academy Director Dan Karani praised the team that played at the tournament noting that 2023 had been their breakthrough year and the future can only be brighter.

“These boys went for the first time to Nakuru and even without prior experience of playing outside of their environs, they came back victorious. Now they have ended the year with another trophy in the cabinet and I see a very bright future for these promising youngsters. This is a very proud moment for us,” Karani noted.