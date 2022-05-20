Buruklyn Boyz release debut album ‘East Mpaka London’

The drill artists also sample Nikita Kering’s “Ex” on one of their songs.

The Buruklyn Boyz have been flying high this month; in addition to being featured on Spotify’s Radar playlist which highlights upcoming artists from around the world, the duo has also finally released their debut album East Mpaka London.

With 16 tracks including features from artists such as Maya Amolo, Silverstone Barz, Big Yasa and YoungLouie 58, the album offers a diverse mix of both drill music with a side of mellow RnB. The duality of their sound is easily identifiable in tracks such as “Nisikize” featuring Maya and “Ex” in which they cleverly sample Nikita Kering’s award-winning track.

Their 6th and 16th tracks “Pree” and “Dream ya Kutoka Block” released in April this year and July last year respectively are the only songs on the album with a music video, however, the boyz have featured on other major songs including Silverstone Barz’ “Doing It Major” released two days ago.

The Buruklyn Boyz is a hip hop crew led by Mr Right and Ajay who pride themselves in rapping what they live and in being the flag bearers of Kenya’s Drill music movement. The other members include Telvo/Telvin 400, Mr Brown, Young Louie, and their manager G Rude aka Ali Buddz. They have more than 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 30,000 on Boomplay.

Their new album is available to stream on all digital platforms.