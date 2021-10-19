Burundi joins list of countries to vaccinate citizens against covid

The long wait in Burundi is over as the country started vaccination against the coronavirus on Monday.

Health authorities in the East African country have begun administering Sinopharm vaccine doses received from China.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that Burundi and Eritrea (Africa), and North Korea (East Asia) were the only countries that had not started Covid vaccinations.

This announcement by the world’s health agency was shortly followed by a donation of 500,000 Sinopharm doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Beijing to help Burundi fight the pandemic.

“China will remain on Burundi’s side in the fight against the pandemic.” said Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping, who noted that the donation was a testament to the existing friendship between the two countries.

“This donation proves the existence of traditional cooperation between Burundi and China. We had asked for a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from China. Today the donation has reached us. We are grateful,” said Health Minister Thaddee Ndikumana at a ceremony held in the country’s capital Bujumbura after the delivery of the first vaccine consignment.

Ndikumana indicated that the government will target older people, health agents, travelers and anyone who will “voluntarily” express the need to be vaccinated as the first recipients of the vaccines.

With Burundi now inoculating its people, Eritrea remains the only African country yet to start vaccinating against the deadly virus.