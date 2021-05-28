Burundi nationals charged with intention to evade tax

Four Burundi nationals have been charged with intention to evade payment of Customs Duties worth 34.5 million shillings.

Habib Nkuliyingoma, Kennedy Abwenje Komba and Esther Ngomo who work as clearing agents denied the charges before Mombasa senior resident magistrate Rita Amwayi and were released on a 1 million shilling bond.

The four Burundi nationals were accused of diverting transit goods into the local market with an intention to evade payment of Customs Duty.

The accused were arrested by Kenya Revenue Authority sleuths for diverting 23 containers of transit goods worth Ksh 70, 069,687, destined for South Sudan into the local market.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Machakos has directed a prisoner alleging to have been tortured by a prison warden to record a statement over the alleged incident.

Dominic Nzangi claims he was beaten by an officer well known to him but on reporting to the prisons authority no action was taken against the alleged officer.

Judge David Kimei ruled that Nzangi did record a statement to enable police to investigate the matter.