Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye set to visit Kenya on Monday

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye is scheduled to visit Kenya on Monday and will attend Tuesday’s Madaraka Day celebrations as the guest of honour, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has said.

The President of the Republic of Burundi will arrive in Kisumu City on Monday to start of his two-day State Visit in the country.

“His Excellency President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi will be the Guest of Honour during the Celebrations that will held in strict compliance with the National Covid-19 Containment Protocols,” Kanze said.

“President Ndayishimiye, who will be accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic of Burundi, Her Excellency Angeline Ndayubaha, will join President Kenyatta during his tour of the various National Government Projects in Kisumu County and the Nyanza Region,” said Kanze Dena.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“During the two-day State Visit by President Ndayishimiye, Her Excellency First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and her Burundi counterpart Her Excellency Angeline Ndayubaha will be engaged in a number of programs,” she added.

According to State House Spokesperson, President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive in Kisumu on Sunday for a three-day working visit of the County and the Nyanza Region and will be accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

During the Visit, the Head of State, will officially open complete National Government projects, inspect ongoing initiatives and launch new projects.

The President will be joined on the tour by several National and Regional leaders among them Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o among others.

On Covid-19, Kanze said that President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed to all Kenyans to continue observing the Covid-19 containment measures, even as they observe the 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations.

“The President particularly appeals to the passionate residents of Kisumu City to give the best account of themselves by avoiding situations that may compromise national efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.