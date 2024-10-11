Burundi reiterates support for Morocco’s territorial Integrity and Sovereignty over Sahara

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks Albert Shingiro, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, on Thursday in Rabat.

Regarding the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, Albert Shingiro reiterated the Republic of Burundi’s consistent position in favor of Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.

He also reiterated the Republic of Burundi’s support for the Autonomy Plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco as the only credible and realistic solution to resolve this regional dispute.

Shingiro further praised the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework for reaching a realistic, practical, and lasting solution to the dispute over the Sahara.