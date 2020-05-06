Burundi vote campaigns marred by clashes

Written By: BBC
12

Burundi’s Attorney-General Sylvestre Nyandwi has urged politicians not to incite violence following several clashes, some involving machetes, between governing party supporters and those backing the opposition.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

There have been attacks in various parts of the country ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due to be held in two weeks.

Also Read  President warns of 100,000 coronavirus deaths in US

At least two people have been killed in recent days.

Also Read  Tanzanian president to import coronavirus 'herbal cure'

Human Rights Watch says there has been a systematic campaign of repression against Burundi’s media and opposition.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Other countries in the region have imposed restrictions on movement because of the coronavirus, but large political rallies are taking place across Burundi.

Also Read  World must 'pull together' to find and fund Covid-19 vaccine
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR