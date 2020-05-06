Burundi’s Attorney-General Sylvestre Nyandwi has urged politicians not to incite violence following several clashes, some involving machetes, between governing party supporters and those backing the opposition.

There have been attacks in various parts of the country ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due to be held in two weeks.

At least two people have been killed in recent days.

Human Rights Watch says there has been a systematic campaign of repression against Burundi’s media and opposition.

Other countries in the region have imposed restrictions on movement because of the coronavirus, but large political rallies are taking place across Burundi.