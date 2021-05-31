Burundian First Lady impressed by Beyond Zero mobile clinics

Burundi First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye Ndayubaha has applauded the ingenuity behind the Beyond Zero mobile clinics, terming it an innovative way of taking healthcare services closer to the people.

First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye Ndayubaha expressed her liking for units during a guided tour of one of the mobile clinics at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) by her host, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Kisumu County First Lady Dorothy Nyong’o and her Laikipia counterpart Maria Mbeneka, who is also the current Chairperson of the County First Ladies Association, were among the dignitaries who received First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and the Burundi First Lady at JOOTRH.

The visiting First Lady marveled at the wide range of services provided by the Beyond Zero mobile clinics that have boosted maternal and child health at the grassroots level.

“This is a great initiative that is taking health services closer to where the people are. I am sure many mothers and their children have benefitted. Continue with the good work,” the visiting First Lady said.

Among the services offered by Beyond Zero mobile clinics, which is a brainchild of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, include antenatal care, immunization, growth monitoring, family planning, treatment of minor illnesses and health education to expectant mothers.

The Burundi First Lady, who arrived in the lake city of Kisumu on Monday morning, is companying her spouse President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi on a two-day state visit that will also see them attend this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations on Tuesday at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu County.

At JOOTRH, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and the Burundi First Lady planted fruit trees to signify their visit before being taken on a tour of the Kisumu County cancer centre established through the Empower project, an initiative of the County First Ladies Association.

EMPOWER – an acronym that stands for Enabling and Motivating Partnerships Owned by Women who Engage and Reclaim their lives – has attracted the assistance of private entities such as giant Swiss pharmaceutical company ROCHE, Women4Cancer, Africa Cancer Foundation and International Cancer Institute among others.

The Empower cancer clinics promote screening, early detection and treatment of cancer in the counties where they are established.

From JOOTRH, the Kenyan First Lady and her Burundian counterpart visited the Impala Sanctuary on the shores of Lake Victoria, a short distance from the Kisumu City’s Central Business District, where they were treated to a Dholuo cultural experience dubbed “Chiro” which means gathering for purposes of trade.

In addition to being entertained by traditional dancers, the First Ladies and their entourage sampled locally made eco-products that included paintings, curios and fabrics.

First Ladies Margaret Kenyatta and Angeline Ndayishimiye were accompanied throughout the tour by County First Ladies Mrs Dorothy Nyong’o and Mrs Maria Mbeneka.

Earlier at State Lodge Kisumu, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and visiting Burundi First Lady held talks that centred on women empowerment, maternal and child health.