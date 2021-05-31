Burundian President lands in Kisumu ahead of Madaraka day fete

There was a beehive of activity in Kisumu and tightened security following the arrival of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and the much-awaited launch of the refurbished wagon ferry- MV Uhuru by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ndayishimiye who was accompanied by First Lady Angeline Ndayubaha landed at Kisumu International Airport Monday morning at around 10:15 am, making history as the first President to be received in Kisumu for an official state visit.

The visiting head of state who is in the country for a two-day state visit is the chief guest during the Madaraka day celebrations to be held Tuesday in the lakeside city in strict compliance with the National Covid-19 containment protocols.

He was received by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and other senior government officials.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Received Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye at Kisumu International Airport at the start of his two-day official visit to Kenya. President Ndayishimiye will be the guest of honour at the Madaraka day celebrations tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wEEhdOD0RX — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 31, 2021

After a short ceremonial welcome at the airport, he was driven to the State Lodge, Kisumu, where he was received by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The two leaders led their respective delegations in bilateral talks before addressing a joint press briefing.