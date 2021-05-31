Burundian President lands in Kisumu ahead of Madaraka day fete

Written By: Margaret Kalekye

The Burundian leader arrived aboard a Kenya Airways Dreamliner aircraft

There was a beehive of activity in Kisumu and tightened security following the arrival of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and the much-awaited launch of the refurbished wagon ferry- MV Uhuru by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Ndayishimiye who was accompanied by First Lady Angeline Ndayubaha landed at Kisumu International Airport Monday morning at around 10:15 am, making history as the first President to be received in Kisumu for an official state visit.

Also Read  Government extends nationwide curfew for 60 days

The visiting head of state who is in the country for a two-day state visit is the chief guest during the Madaraka day celebrations to be held Tuesday in the lakeside city in strict compliance with the National Covid-19 containment protocols.

He was received by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and other senior government officials.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

After a short ceremonial welcome at the airport, he was driven to the State Lodge, Kisumu, where he was received by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Also Read  Justice Daniel Musinga gazetted as Court of Appeal President

The two leaders are expected to lead their respective delegations in bilateral talks before addressing a joint press briefing

The two leaders led their respective delegations in bilateral talks before addressing a joint press briefing.

 

Also Read  Kenya on course to achieving gender equality, President Kenyatta says
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR