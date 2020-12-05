Bus companies operating within Kisumu’s CBD ordered to relocate

All bus companies which have stations within the Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) have been ordered to vacate by January 1, 2021.

While issuing the order, Kisumu Acting City Manager Abala Wanga further directed that all the bus companies make arrangements for alternative stations outside the CBD.

In a notice issued by the County government, Wanga said the Urban and Cities Act 2011 gives them powers to issue such directives.

The city Acting Manager said those who would have not complied to the notice will face action and all the buses will be towed away.

The Kisumu County Police Commander, the Director of Kisumu City Inspectorate and the City Engineer have been asked to enforce the order.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has postponed the opening of a new bus terminus around the city’s Central Business District (CBD) to December 14, 2020.

Works at the bus termini were set to be completed by December 1 but has taken longer than anticipated, according to the NMS.

New bus termini will be opened include the green park terminus, new Desai and Park Road termini, Muthurwa terminus and another terminus at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop roads.

The move is part of efforts to decongest the city.