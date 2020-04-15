Bus ferrying 60 passengers to Mandera County intercepted

A bus plying the Nairobi- Mandera route has been intercepted with 60 passengers.

The Macca bus is believed to have bypassed roadblocks mounted by security officers from Nairobi to Mandera town even as the cessation of movement from Nairobi is in effect.

Speaking in Mandera Town, Governor Ali Roba is now asking local security officers to help in enforcing the Ministry of Health measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Roba also said that it was sad that security agents in the region were bending the rules when overseeing the implementation of government directives.

The Macca driver has since been taken into custody and is waiting to be charged in court.

Roba in regard to this asked all residents to support the government in enforcing the health rules since the laws are meant to benefit all citizens.

The Governor added that despite the County setting aside 78 beds for quarantine facilities, there was an acute shortage of sample collection kits as contact tracing gets underway.

He requested the Ministry of Health to send more supplies to help contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The Governor said the County had started food distribution to the vulnerable persons in the society, urging the National Government to help in the feeding program.

Mandera has now recorded six confirmed cases of Covid-19 positive persons against the country’s total tally of 216 cases.