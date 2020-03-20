Bus travel goes up 40pc in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Online bus ticketing systems QuickBus says they have experienced up to 40 percent increased booking in the month of March compared to last month.

QuickBus Director of Growth, Jefferson Aluda says the surge experienced is as a result of panic on the spread of Coronavirus, as well as students returning home following the closure of schools.

“The main routes we have seen a surge include Mombasa, Meru, Kisumu, Busia and Kakamega,” he said

The firm that entered the Kenyan market in January has over 50, 000 active users of their ticketing system.

It has signed up transport firms such as Greenline Limited, Trinity Express and Imani Coach.

The government has already suspended all public gatherings in the country and closed all schools while public and private businesses were asked to work from home in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also directed that all people coming arriving from countries reporting the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We hope that everything comes back to normal as soon as possible, should you travel, take good care of yourself, in terms of sanitizing and following instructions from experts,” he added.

On her part, Reckitt Benckiser – The makers of Dettol – Marketing Manager, Africa Expansion Trezah Kinoru says, in case you are travelling, avoid over–crowded places and sanitize your surfaces.

“Avoid touching your face, wash your hands, we can never over emphasize on that, sanitize your surfaces, disinfect your clothes, and remember good health is all in your hands,” she cautioned.