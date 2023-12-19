Busia: 400 CHPs receive Health Kits

Health Department in Teso North Sub-County in Busia received a major boost following the government effort to equip over 400 Community Health Promoters with Health Kits to aid them in promoting preventive health approach in line with government policy.

Speaking at Amagoro Polytechnic, Busia County Director of Health Melisa Lutoma urged the government to prioritize capacity building of CHPs to ease pressure in the health facilities that have been ailing for years now.

Dr. Lutoma applauded the efforts by CHPs in ensuring HIV and Aids preference rate in Busia county drop from 13pc to 5pc even as they remain at the forefront in the fight against Malaria, teenage pregnancies and non-communicable diseases.

Her sentiments was echoed by the County Assembly Health committee led by Agnes Nangane noting that they will table a motion in the assembly to ensure that CHPs are given first priority when it comes to payment and health insurance cover.

The committee took the opportunity to educate the community on menstrual hygiene to mitigate cases of teenage pregnancies as a result of vulnerability of girls from poor families.

The Sub-County CHP chairperson Charles Olung’a urged both county and national government to ensure adequate supply of pharmaceuticals especially for non-communicable diseases for them to win community trust.