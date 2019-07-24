Busia County warns contractors of shoddy work

Contractors working on Busia County Government projects have been warned against doing shoddy work as they will not be paid.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong Tuesday cautioned that his administration will not sanction substandard and incomplete work.

Speaking in Nambale Vocational Training center during a ground-breaking ceremony of an administration block, Ojaamong reiterated that most projects in the county were incomplete or stalled and blamed it on contractors who were not doing their job to the required standards.

His remarks were echoed by his Deputy Moses Mulomi, County Executive for education John Mwami and Speaker Bernard Wamalwa.

The leaders urged Busia residents to take advantage of government grants and HELB loans and join the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions to train for life skills.

Meanwhile, political interference continues to be a hindrance to good governance and leadership of universities despite universities embracing Electoral College system in elections as opposed the popular vote.

A 2019 report by CPS international indicates university leadership has deteriorated over the years as political inclinations are a key determinant in selecting university union leaders.

It notes that more student activities at universities are being organized along political party lines.

This is despite a paradigm shift in conducting students’ elections from a popular vote to electoral colleges.

According to the report, smaller universities and colleges have employed Electoral College system in conducting elections compared to more established universities.

Overall 5.6 percent of universities are yet to implement the 2016 university amendment act that proposes the use of electoral colleges in students’ elections.

The report whose survey was conducted between May and July where a total of 13,000 students were interviewed.