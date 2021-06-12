Busia County Government flags of ward utility vehicles

Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi has revealed that the six utility vehicles procured by the County Government of Busia through ward-based projects at a cost of Ksh 4 million each will help address challenges facing county residents.

The wards which procured the vehicles include Malaba North, Bukhayo East, Angurai South, Malaba Central, Amukura East and Malaba South.

The DG who flagged off the vehicles to their respective wards outside the County headquarters on Friday said they will supplement the services offered by ambulances at grassroots level.

However, Mulomi told Members of the County Assembly from wards that purchased the Toyota Hilux vehicles to use them for their intended purpose.

“Ensure strict guidelines are followed including use of work tickets and work orders,” he said.

Malaba North MCA Patrick Omanyala said he prioritized the purchase of a utility vehicle to help residents who incur problems that required transport and sports activities that may require teams to travel long distances.

Pascal Omanyala (Malaba North) MCA said the vehicle will help address many challenges in his ward including funerals, sports and other emergencies.