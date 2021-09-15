Busia County introduces cashless system to meet revenue target

Busia County targets to collect Ksh 758 million in revenue for the Financial Year 2021/2022, after launching a cashless revenue collection system.

The system rolled out at the Tanaka Bus Park in Matayos Sub County resulted in a surge in daily revenue collection by 40 per cent.

The County Government in partnership with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and experts from Strathmore Research and Consultancy Centre (SRCC), is automating systems used for revenue collection, to eliminate revenue leakages as the County strives to meet its target for this Financial Year.

County Deputy Director Revenue Joseph Okole, noted that there was a significant improvement in terms of revenue collected, with the transport sector realizing Ksh 41,950, from the previous average of Ksh 25, 000.

“Under the new system, the County Revenue Officers will not collect cash from the clients. Instead, the clients will pay the money directly to KCB agents who have been stationed in various revenue streams that the county has already piloted with KCB,” Okole said.

The need for a collaborative approach among all county departments has been identified as the game changer in addressing the inconsistent revenue collection from services offered by various departments in the county government of Busia.

“When clients come, they are issued with two receipts from the County Government and KCB agent. Money received is directly reflected in the County bank account,” he added.

The cashless system has already been implemented in leading health facilities including Busia County Referral Hospital, Alupe, Kocholia, Nambale, Khunyangu, Sio Port and Port Victoria Sub County hospitals.

This comes after the county passed the County health bill 2021 that will see hospitals utilize some of the revenue collected.

The County Legal Advisor, Gervas Ahaabi, pointed out the need to establish a legal framework of operations of departments and review the existing ones, through the office of the County Attorney, to effectively enable departments to execute their mandates.

The targeted areas for the automotive revenue system include the main gate at the One Stop Border Post (Cess), Trailer Park, markets and private parking.

“We shall cascade it to all other revenue streams across the county, with 90 percent coverage by the end of the Financial Year.” He said.