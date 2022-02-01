Busia County launches initiative to boast COVID-19 vaccine uptake

The National Government in collaboration with the Busia County Government targets to vaccinate 193,142 residents against the Covid-19 virus through a 10-day Rapid Results Initiative exercise.

The exercise which kicked off on Monday is aimed at increasing the uptake of the vaccine among the local residents.

Speaking during a joint meeting with the County Health officials at the County Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Busia County Commissioner Dr. Ahmed Omar raised concern that the County had inoculated a total of 19 percent of the targeted population.

“If we are to save our people, it is important that we work harder to upscale the figures to a level that meets the target given to us,” he said.

Dr. Omar stated that there are still a lot of myths doing rounds about the Covid 19 vaccine that need to be debunked.

He disclosed that the exercise targets a total of 18,575 people in Bunyala, 30,319 Butula, 30,767 in Matayos/Busia, 24,118 in Nambale, 23153 in Samia, 29,889 in Teso North, and 36,321 in Teso South Sub Counties.

Busia County Chief Officer for Health Jonathan Ino said that the health team is dedicated to ensuring that no Covid 19 related deaths are recorded in the County.

“We will join hands with the National Government Administration Officers to make sure that this objective is achieved,” he said.

The stakeholders came up with various strategies including availing the vaccines at workplaces and learning institutions, churches, port health offices, radio talk shows, and mobilization through the National Government Administration Officers at the grass-root level.

The County has a total of 522,007 people above 18 years out of its total population of 978,034.