Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi has reiterated the County Government’s commitment to improve roads within the towns to bitumen standards.

Speaking during the commissioning of the 0.6 kilometre Rastopark, Scorpion Chemist, Rowcena Hotel road on Tuesday, Mulomi noted that most of the local residents have been complaining about the poor state of roads in town.

“Today I want to assure you that we are determined to reduce the workload on upgrading roads within the CBD,” he said.

He said once completed, the road will help ease the drainage problem within the CBD.

The DG stated that most of the roads are being funded by the county government while the Kenya Urban Support Programme will assist in implementation of a few.

Mulomi at the same time assured the local residents that KeNHA will soon start the construction of Korinda- Customs Road adding that design works have already been completed.

“We will ensure that the road done meets the standards required by the local residents,” he said.

He at the same time stated that the county government has already awarded contract for the construction of a trailer park at Mundika area to address the problem of congestion in town.

“The contract has already been identified and construction works will begin this month,” he said adding that the move will help prevent looming dangers caused by long queues of trailers along the road.

Burumba MCA Moses Ochieng stated that completion of the road will be a reprieve to businessmen especially hotel owners in the town.

Ochieng noted that there has been congestion along the main road towards Busia County Referral Hospital particularly when locals move bodies of their relatives from the morgue.

“This road will offer an alternative route for taking patients to the facility as compared to use of one road,” he said.

The MCA urged the County government to consider upgrading Tanaka -Samaki estate to the Breeze hotel road in the next phase adding that it is a utility road being used by many residents.

Ochieng explained to the locals that the county government cannot renovate the taxi and bus park before KeNHA completes the dual carriage road from Korinda to the One Stop Border Post.

“This is because sections of the two stages are likely to be affected during the major construction works on the main road,” he said.

He urged the locals to support the county government so that they can deliver on their campaign promises.

Boda boda operators thanked the County government for the initiative adding that it will provide an easy and comfortable way of transporting patients to the hospital.

The 0.6 kilometre road is being upgraded by HANAL Invested Company at a cost of Sh27 million and has a contract period of eight months.

The County has 38 more roads to be upgraded to bitumen standards within its seven Sub Counties.