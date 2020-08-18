Busia County ready for Community Based Learning program

Busia County is ready for Community Based Learning program commencing Monday next week, the County Teachers Service Commission Director Beatrice Ogwe has said.

Speaking during a stakeholder’s forum at Kisoko Girls Secondary School, Ogwe said that her team has already mapped 4702 primary and 1853 secondary school teachers to jumpstart the exercise.

“These teachers need not necessarily be employed and working in Busia, but we are mapping them across the board as long as they are living in the county,” she said, adding that they will be allocated venues and allocated duties where they are residing.

The Director further explained that learners will also be assigned and taught where they live, adding that the programme is free and parents should not be charged any fees.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are still waiting for the KICD curriculum that is supposed to be sent this week,” while the location of venues and mapping of children is ongoing,” she said.

‘‘Teachers will be expected to engage with students for four to five hours a day from Monday to Friday. We will have 15 learners per venue and teachers are expected to prepare programmes of daily activities for learners,’’ added Ogwe.

She said teachers will not be covering the usual syllabus but they will be allowed to be creative and innovative and expand the curriculum to make it suitable for various categories of learners.

“The curriculum will include learning values, life skills, environmental education, physical activities health and fitness as well as age and level class appropriate activities,” stated Ogwe, adding that psychological support will also be given through guidance and counselling since learners have faced a lot of challenges since the closure of schools due to COVID-19.

At the same time, some teachers will be assigned to monitor and strengthen mathematics and sciences among secondary school students.

Busia County Director of Education Thaddeus Awuor reiterated that the closure of schools has caused a lot of economic and social challenges across the country making most learners in the village to lose control.

“Parents have now learnt that teachers are real assets in the society against their previous notion that tutors do not add value to the development of their children,” he said.

Awuor added that the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Deputy County Commissioners all the way to Nyuma Kumi elders are supposed to map the learning venues and register learners, noting that even learners who attend private institutions will be registered so long as they are Kenyan citizens.

He explained that learning venues can be social halls, churches and other areas that can enable learners to observe social distance and other Covid- 19 directives.

Busia County Quality Assurance Officer Vincent Makori said that his team will ensure that learning venues are accessible to students and the learning process benefits the students.

“We will ensure that the learners are actively involved in the community-based learning and make sure the process is viable before we give feedback to the society,” said Makori.

Busia County KUPPET Executive Secretary Moffatts Okisai said the Union supports the multi-agency approach in the education sector to realize stability and progress in the sector.

Okisai stated that the Unions concerns had been addressed by the Director of Public health.

“Moral decadence and teenage pregnancies have become very rampant,” he said, adding that drug and substance abuse has become the daily life among the youth.

He argued that the KICD curriculum should be uniform across the country so that no region is given an undue advantage over the other.

Schools across the country were closed down in March following the initial outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed the lives of 482 Kenyans.