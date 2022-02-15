Busia County receives drugs worthy Sh24 million from KEMSA

Busia County has received medical supplies worth Sh24 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to ensure uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services to residents.

This comes as a timely intervention to the health sector due to the numerous strikes by angry residents that paralyzed operations in the department.

Patients in the county hospitals have been decrying lack of drugs in county health facilities claiming to have been forced to purchase drugs and other medical equipment from private pharmacies exorbitantly.

The delivered items consist of Pharmaceuticals, Non-Pharmaceuticals, films for Xray and dental supplies. They will be distributed to health facilities including Sub County hospitals, health centres and dispensaries.

The County Pharmacist, Dr. Abiud Machuki however disclosed that the consignment supplied was missing some essential items among them examination gloves and analgesics like paracetamol that had been ordered.

“We are hoping that through the backorder, KEMSA will be able to fill the gaps of the missing items,” he said, adding that the County will also make effort to avail items missing at KEMSA for continuity of services.

“Busia County Referral Hospital (BCRH) has received supplies worth Sh6.6 million,” he said.

Machuki said that despite the outcry from locals over shortage of drugs in public hospitals, stock outs at KEMSA and the limited budget allocated for the purchase of the same remains a key challenge.

“Stock outs at KEMSA is an issue considering that we do not get all the drugs that we order based on the needs of the locals across the County. We need more budgetary allocation for health commodities to ensure uninterrupted supply,” Dr Machuki said as he witnessed the deliveries at the county Referral hospital.