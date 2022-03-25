Busia County rolls out TB screening outreaches

The County Government of Busia has rolled out Tuberculosis (TB) screening outreaches as part of commemoration of the World Tuberculosis Day.

The two-days exercise is being conducted at the Busia GK prison and the seven Sub Counties comprising Butula at Bumala town, Samia (Bukiri market), Teso North (Malaba Town), Matayos (Bulanda), Nambale (Mungatsi Market), Bunyala (Sinyenye Beach) and Teso South (Amukura and Simbachai).

Speaking at the Busia GK Prison on behalf of the Busia County TB and Leprosy Coordinator Mary Asoyong, the Matayos Clinical Officer, Kenneth Iluku revealed that out of 50 inmates who were screened, 15 presented signs suggestive of TB.

“We were able to screen 50 inmates, 15 whom we have sent their sputum samples for analysis were eligible for testing,” said Iluku.

Iluku further noted that a total of 7 tuberculosis cases were confirmed last year in the same prison by the ministry of health.

He stressed that they will not relent in the fight against TB, imploring residents to join hands in controlling the disease by ensuring that they visit health facilities to know their status.

“TB can be treated but if detected early. Let us take advantage of the available outreaches being conducted across the County considering that it is an exercise that is being done free of charge right from screening to medication,” he added.

The remarks were echoed by the Officer in Charge of the Busia GK Prison Omondi Adero who reiterated the need for those sentenced to serve their terms at the facility to be screened before being confined.

He further appreciated the County Government for its commitment towards ensuring that locals are screened as well as being educated about the disease which is among the leading causes of death.

The theme for this year’s World Tuberculosis Day 2022 is “invest to end TB. Save Lives”

TB is an airborne disease spread through inhaling the air infected with TB germs through cough, sneezes or spit from an infected person. When a person develops active TB, symptoms may include night sweats, fever, weight loss and a cough.