Busia County School games to kick off this week

Busia county secondary schools term two ball games are scheduled 6th-8th July at Nambale Secondary School.

Different from the previous editions, this year will see the number of sub counties rising to eight after the newly formed Teso Central was co-opted into the games.

Teso North was the last sub county to avail their soccer boys’ representatives after the match pitting Katakwa Secondary School and St.Joseph’s wsa replayed following the fracs that marred the initial final.

The replay was held at a neutral ground, St.Paul’s Amukura with Kocholya emerging 4-3 winners via post match penalties after the two sides had played to a barren draw.

Following the completion of matches in all the 8 sub counties the draw was held with various sides finding out their respective opponents.

Schools will vie for honours in Boys and Girls Soccer,Rugby 7’s,Volleyball and netball.

In girls soccer, reigning champions Kingandole Secondary from Butula will have to ward off opposition from Khwilare Secondary of Nambale, St. Jacobs Kaliwa of Teso Central and Bunyala representative St. Ann’s Bunyala Girls in pool A.

Pool B has another county favourite St. Joseph’s Chakol from Teso South who will square it out with Teso North’s Katakwa, Mabunge AC from Matayos and St. Cecilia’s Nangina Girls from Samia Sub County.

In boys’ soccer pool A consists St. Thomas Aquinas Madende from Nambale, newcomers Ng’elechom Secondary of Teso South, Kwangamor Secondary of Teso Central and Odiado Secondary from Samia.

Pool B has St. Mathias Boys of Matayos who finished second last year , St. Joseph’s Kocholya from Teso North, former champions Bujumba Boys from Butula and John Osogo Boys from Bunyala.

The national Ruby 15 champions Butula Boys under head Coach Shimenga Livondo will face Kolanya Boys, Mundika Boys, Nambale Boys and St. Mathias in the rugby sevens duel.

Butula Boys finished second to Koyonzo during last year’s national rugby sevens championship with the two schools set to represent the country at the forthcoming East Africa Secondary School Games due in Arusha Tanzania

In girls volley ball , pool A has Kakurkit of Teso North, Musokoto of Nambale, Bumala AC of Butula and St. Marys Amukura of Teso Central.

Pool B contains Bunyala Girls, St. Monica Chakol of Teso South, Busibi Girls of Samia and St. Peters Budokomi of Matayos.

Pool A of boys’ volleyball has Butula Boys, Mundika Boys of Matayos, Sigalame Boys of Samia and Katakwa Secondary of Teso North; a group many view as a pool of death.

Pool B has St. John’s Alupe of Teso South, Nambale Boys, Kwangamor Secondary of Teso Central and Sisenye secondary from Bunyala.

In netball, Bumala AC from Butula who represented Kenya during the F.E.A.S.S.S.A in Arusha Tanzania after finishing second to Kobala of Nyanza region during the national games are in pool B alongside Sisenye of Bunyala, Odiado of Samia and Chemasiri secondary from Teso North.

Pool A will pit Apokor of Teso Central, Our Lady of Mercy of Matayos, Buyofu of Nambale and St. Joseph’s Chakol of Teso South.

Additional report By Absalom Namwalo,KNA, Busia