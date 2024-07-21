Busia County sees significant drop in malaria cases amid targeted interventions

Busia County has achieved a remarkable reduction in malaria cases, with incidence rates falling from 763 per 1000 in December 2023 to 517 per 1000 in June 2024.

This notable 6% decline has been credited to a series of targeted interventions to control the disease’s spread.

At the launch of the National Mass Net Distribution Campaign, Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni emphasized the impact of strategic measures such as Indoor Residual Spraying and intensified case management. These initiatives have played a pivotal role in decreasing the malaria burden in the region.

The campaign aims to protect 1,458,774 residents by distributing 773,936 nets, underscoring the ongoing commitment to combating malaria.

Muthoni highlighted that the success in Busia County is also due to ongoing community training programs, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and promising research into spatial repellents.

“The progress we are seeing in Busia is a testament to the power of targeted interventions and the dedication of our health workers and partners,” Muthoni said.

“We are making strides towards malaria elimination, and we remain committed to improving health outcomes for all residents.”

The Ministry of Health, along with its partners, continues to focus on innovative solutions and sustained efforts to ensure that Busia County moves closer to becoming malaria-free.