Busia County set to adopt monitoring and evaluation system

The Busia County Government is set to adopt an Electronic County Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation System (CIMES) to simplify monitoring and evaluation activities.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong made the revelation while addressing officials from the State Department for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (MED) who had paid him a courtesy call in his office.

“Production of quarterly reports is a tall order to the county government because of the manual system which is cumbersome.

“My Government will help expedite the process of developing CIMES by partnering with Monitoring and Evaluation Department. Once realized I believe the device will simplify the way monitoring and evaluation of projects is executed.

Margaret Githinji, who led the team from the state department, said MED and UNDP are undertaking a diagnostic cum monitoring and evaluation back-stopping mission to Frontier Counties Development Council which include Busia on status of CIMES implementation.

She said, “The activity is scheduled to be undertaken in eight Frontier Counties Development Council members. During the mission the team will meet and hold discussions with officers involved in monitoring and evaluation in the county.”

She noted that the objective of the exercise is to collect information to provide guidance to MED and UNDP regarding the technical support the counties require having a fully functional CIMES.

Githinji was flanked by her MED counterpart Isabella Kiplagat and UNDP county focal person Robert Papa.