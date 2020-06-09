Busia County government wants traffic snarl-up cleared

Busia County officials want the national government to intervene and clear traffic snarl-up experienced for five days now.

A system failure at the Uganda’s clearance side is said to have delayed trucks from crossing over with locals fearing the pill up will lead to a rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the area.

The pill up of transit trucks stretches well over 13 kilometers from the Busia border point.

Locals now worry the continued stay of the truck drivers in the community may spell doom on the county’s health system is said to be overwhelmed by the Coronavirus cases.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The officials say with prevailing conditions at the county level it is just a matter of time before cases of community infection go full-blown.

Busia County in partnership with a number of organizations is set to begin random testing of locals to ascertain the spread of the virus.