Busia County women groups get Kshs 280M under enterprise fund

A total of Kshs. 19.7 billion has been disbursed by Women Enterprise Fund with Busia County getting Kshs. 280 million which will benefit various women groups, youths and people living with disabilities.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Mwirigi said that they have started appraising requests on precision from Sacco’s noting that they have already committed Kshs. 18 million to Sacco’s that will be disbursed in two months time.

Mwirigi stated that North Eastern areas reported low uptake and vowed to go to grassroots to reach out to communities for better penetration.

Mwirigi who was speaking during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with WFP commissioner Njoki Kahiga pointed out that Busia is the first county to sign the agreement with the entity.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kahiga added that a total of 112 groups had benefited from the funds geared towards changing lives of 1.7 million women.

She pointed out that the fund now expects increased application among targeted groups following the partnership with various county governments.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said his government will mobilize women groups and Sacco’s to enlighten them on the need to access funds and capacity builds them.