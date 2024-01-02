Busia Elite and Busia combined lift Cabinet secretary’s trophy in Budalang’i

Busia Elites and Busia Combined were crowned champions of the Inaugural Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba soccer Trophy after winning their respective matches at the Siagonjo Grounds in Budalang’i , Busia County.

Busia Elite defeated Harambee Starlets 7-6 through penalty shootouts after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw during regulation time. On the other hand, Busia Combined won the men’s title after beating Harambee junior Stars 2-1 in a fiercely contested final match played at the same venue.

Speaking during the event, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba said talents identified from the one day event will be incorporated into Talanta Hela youth team which is set to participate in the Mediterranean International cup in Spain in March this year.