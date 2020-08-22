Busia residents to benefit from a modern fish market

The World Bank together with the Kenya Devolution Support Program (KDSP) is funding the construction of a Modern Fish Market in Busia town of Busia County.

Over 500 fish mongers who have been trading from a make shift structure called Soko Matope for over 30 years are set to benefit.

The 60 million shillings project is expected to be complete in a month. County Director for fisheries Timothy Odende said the county government is working on modalities to increase fish production as well as provide facilities that prevent wastage.

He said this will be done through facilitating sub-counties to develop aqua-parks to produce fish as well as partner with Edgerton University to build capacity in fish processing so as to take advantage of the fish market in the country that is currently not adequately serviced.

Chief Officer for Agriculture Moses Weunda noted if well tapped into the fish sector will see the county generate enormous revenue as well as resources.

The traders led by their Chairperson Francis Aketch urged the county government to secure loans for the traders to be able to purchase cages so as to effectively participate in the fish value chain.