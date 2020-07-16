Busia Governor Ojaamong denies defrauding county Ksh 8M

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has denied the fourth count of abuse of office conspiring to defraud the County eight million shillings.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on the second day to give his unsworn statement Ojaamong denied approving the payment of 8 million Shillings to Madam R enterprises saying the payment was approved by the County Executive Committee which helped in coming up with a Solid Waste management project and a feasibility study.

The county Boss had been charged on four accounts alongside eight other accused persons.

The charges ranged from conspiracy to commit an offense of economic crime to conspiracy to defraud the Busia county government of eight million shillings.

Ojaamong further expounded on how the two projects, two projects on Solid waste management and the feasibility study saved the county 17 million shillings.

Meanwhile three former Kenya Pipeline Company Employees took plea before the anti-corruption court on charges of abuse of office and fraud charges.

The three include former KPC Managing Director Charles Kiprotich Tanui, Elias Maina Karumi and Josphat Sirma.

They were each released on a cash bail of 700, 000 or a bond of 3 million shillings. The pretrial is set for 3rd of August.