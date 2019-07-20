Busia governor wants parliament to allocate CRA recommended funds

Busia County governor Sospeter Ojaamong has challenged the National Assembly to allocate funds to county governments as per CRA’s recommendation.

Ojaamong who was presiding over an event that will see the construction of an ultra-modern 300-bed capacity Mother and Child Hospital, says counties require adequate funding to execute their mandate.

Speaking after presiding over the commissioning of a maternity wing, a laboratory and an incinerator at Obekai Dispensary whose construction is estimated at Sh111m shillings, governor Ojaamong challenged the national assembly to approve county funding that will facilitate development projects at the grassroot.

Ojaamong said the current push and pull over allocation to counties was hurting delivery of services.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The funds are a grant from the World Bank through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme and will be used to finance phase one of the project.

Meanwhile, operations at the Kitui county government offices were temporarily disrupted after Nurses and clinical officers drawn from the area held peaceful demonstrations protesting against delays in disbursement of their June salaries.

The county administration had promised to clear outstanding dues for last month. The delays have been occasioned by a misunderstanding between the county executive and the region’s assembly.

Kitui deputy governor Wathe Nzau said there was unexpected delay during the submission of the payments and the salaries will be in their banks come on Monday.

Tell Us What You Think