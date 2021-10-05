Busia healthcare workers trained on continuous quality improvement

Busia County healthcare workers have benefited from a Continuous Quality Improvement training focusing on Coronavirus vaccination data.

The training by the county health department and Centre for International Health Education and Bio-security (CIHEB) Kenya targeted gaps originating from collection of COVID-19 vaccination data and to improve its quality.

Busia County Chief Officer for Health and Sanitation Isaac Omeri who opened the workshop at Chef West Hotel in Busia town said the training will help in improving the management of Covid-19 in the County.

“This training has come at the most relevant time when we are moving to another level in the fight against Covid-19.The county is not yet out of the woods as far as the virus is concerned. We hope it will immensely boast the skills of our health care workers,” he said.

CIHEB Kenya Representative Milcah Akala said the training is part of the support the organization is giving to the county in the fight against Covid-19. She told participants that it is only through proper data that the county can make informed decisions.

Akala said, “If the data getting into the system is not correct or of good quality we will not be able to make decisions. We hope that by the end of the training the healthcare workers will have understood better what is expected of them in terms of data collection.”

The County Coordinator for Expanded Programme on Immunization, Juliet Kilima disclosed that a total of 16,116 people across the county have been vaccinated for the first dose of AstraZeneca while 8,634 have received the second dose.

Regarding the Moderna vaccine, Kilima revealed that 6,443 have received the first dose in the seven Busia Sub counties.

“My appeal to the public is that they should take advantage of the outreach programs being conducted in churches and market places and get vaccinated against Covid-19,” Kilima said.