Busia leaders call for mass testing in border counties

Leaders drawn from Busia County are calling for mass testing in the border county and other border counties across the country as a counter-strategy against the spread of the Virus.

Led by Busia County Woman Representative Florence Mutua, the leaders also called on the government to quickly address the Flood menace that has affected the county, a menace that they say could compromise ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease in affected regions.

The Busia Woman Representative said that the County being the gateway to the East African Community and the hinterland remains susceptible to the spread of Covid-19.

They also want the government to act fast and find lasting solutions to the flood menace in the county as the prevailing conditions were compromising stakeholders’ efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Mutua spoke as she donated walkthrough sanitizer booths to four sub-county hospitals in Busia County.

She also donated tanks, sanitizers and face masks to local health centres.