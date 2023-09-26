Busia MCA charged with defilement

Bunyala West Member of the County Assembly Carlbenz Okonya denied the charges

A member of the Busia County Assembly was Tuesday arraigned in court for defiling a 14-year-old.

Carlbenz Okonya, the Bunyala West Member of the County Assembly, pleaded not guilty to the charges before the Busia Chief Magistrate, Edna Nyaloti.

The prosecution, through Faith Kaberia and Abraham Mumo, made an application to oppose bail and bond and requested the hearing be deferred for 14 days to allow the witness protection agency to assess and place the victim and her family under protection.

He will remain in custody pending a ruling on the prosecution application to be delivered on Thursday, September 28.