Busia: No pay no work- medics on internship vow

Medics on internship at Busia County Referral Hospital (BCRH) have down their tools in protest over delay of payment of their dues running to almost seven months.

Addressing the press outside the facility after a peaceful demonstration to raise their grievances the Chairman for Clinical Officer Interns in Busia David Owuor said that they won’t report back to work unless their dues were cleared.

“We have never received our stipends as stipulated by the constitution for a period of seven months and we will only resume to work if our grievances are catered for. We cannot afford to pay rent or buy food and despite working hard the Government has neglected us,” he reiterated.

Owuor said that they had raised a concern about the situation to the Hospital authority and no efforts were made about the same

“A week ago we complained to the Health Chief officer in the county and he promised to write a letter to the permanent secretary of health in the National Government and up to date nothing has been done,” said Owuor.

He further pleaded with the National Government and Ministry of health to provide a conducive working environment for them to carry out their duties effectively.

“We cannot work in an environment that has no incentives because it is life threatening. We have clinical officer interns who were posted here in November 2021 and up to date they have never been given the payroll numbers which act as a leeway for payment, ” he said.

Nobert Ayara, a clinical officer intern in Busia county Hospital said that the interns play a big role in the hospital and they are vital in the day-to-day hospital operations.

“The operations in the hospital cannot run smoothly without the help of interns because the medical officers and nurses work as a team with interns to provide the best services to the patients.

Efforts to reach Busia Health Chief Officer to address his sentiments concerning the matter did not bear fruits