Busia residents accuse Governor Oparanya of meddling with ODM primaries

Residents of Nambale have threatened to ditch the ODM party and Azimio One Kenya Alliance saying the Parliamentary nomination exercise wasn’t free and fair.

Speaking to the press at Nambale center, the angry residents warned party officials to fairly award the nomination certificate to Kenneth Okwara or risk fallout from disgruntled members arguing that he won the ODM ticket.

“We as ODM members in Nambale constituency are calling on our Party leader Raila Odinga to move with speed and stop Governor Wycliffe Oparanya from rigging out Kenneth Okwara in favour his brother in-law Godfrey Mulanya,” ODM youth leader Daniel Otieno said.

He urged the residents of Nambale to shun away from six-piece voting pattern and elect leaders with visions for the county.

“ODM has never won the MP seat in Nambale. We will vote for Okwara whether in ODM or not. It is strange that ODM is favouring a weak candidate against a vibrant and popular candidate who will bring greater impact to the party,” George Okoit a leader in Bakhayo clan said.

At the same time Busia residents have urged Oparanya to stop undermining Raila Odinga’s efforts in Busia County by siding with a few aspirants loyal to him and thus weakening the Party from within.

Led by Bonface Okello a Namble resident, they accused Oparanya for meddling in the just concluded Party primaries for the MP seat where the exercise was called off a few hours to the polls leaving the aspirants and their supporters in total confusion.