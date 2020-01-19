Busia residents urged to buy locally manufactured goods

The Principal Secretary for Industrialization, Dr. Francis Owino, has urged residents of Busia County to buy locally manufactured goods with a view to promoting local industries.

Speaking during the launch of Teso North Constituency Industrial Development Centre, Dr. Owino said that Industrialization has to begin from the grassroots level.

He said the government has established 158 Constituency Industrial Development Centres across the country with 37 of them being refurbished.

He said those that have been refurbished have also been issued with modern welding machines which can handle all sorts of metals, adding that similar machines can only be found in Tororo, Uganda and Rivatex.

The PS said the facility will be used as a Regional Training Hub to offer practical training for students from Technical Training Institutions.

Teso North MP Oku Kaunya said the CDF office has established a garment factory at the Youth Empowerment Centre in Malaba adding that the facility will create job opportunities for the 67 youth who were trained in fashion and design and 53 who trained in welding and fabrication.